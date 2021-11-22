﻿PhilSys-Davao City online sign-up fully operational this month

The online pre-registration and booking for the Step 2 biometrics process of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) here are expected to be fully operational this month.

Speaking in a recent virtual presser, Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) 11 (Davao region) official Argel Ryan Jayo said PhilSys-Davao has received several queries from registrants regarding their pending appointments.

The registrants have been appealing to PSA-11 to be accommodated in mall registration centers.

Jayo said PSA-11 has requested the central office to activate the online pre-registration here to help achieve the region’s PhilSys target to have all residents get hold of their Philippine Identification (PhilID) cards or the national ID.

“We requested the central office to open it online. Hopefully, it will be operational this month,” he said.

For now, PSA-PhilSys Davao City is accommodating those with pending appointments at mall-based sites.

“For now, kahit pending pa ang appointment tinatanggap namin (For now, although some of the appointments are pending, we accept them anyway),” said Jayo, an information statistical analyst.

Based on PSA policy, those who have appointment slips will be prioritized while not all walk-ins could be lined up, as registrants are limited to 200 daily in compliance with health protocols.

“We will entertain first those who have appointment slips, but we will also cater to those who have pending appointments,” he clarified.

Overall, PSA-11 is targeting to register 3,631,236 in the region this year.

As of October, it has processed the Step 2 biometrics registration of about 70.38 percent of the target in the Davao region.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services, where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

