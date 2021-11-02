﻿PhilSys-Davao City assures enforcement of safety protocols

To ensure safety protocols against Covid-19 will be followed, registration slots are limited in each Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) registration center here.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-Region 11, in recurring posts in October, assured PhilSys-Davao strictly follows the mandated health protocols to avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus among registrants and staff.

“There are limited stubs to be given daily at each mall to observe health and safety protocol,” the post read, adding that applicants who completed the Step 1 demographic registration will be prioritized.

“Walk-ins are highly discouraged and shall only be accommodated if there are no-show registrants with confirmed appointment or when a certain time slot is vacant,” the post read further.

Eight malls serve as PhilSys Step 2 registration centers in the city since it resumed last month — SM City Davao, SM Lanang Davao, Abreeza Mall, NCCC Mall Buhangin, NCCC Mall VP-Bajada, Gaisano Mall-Bajada, Gaisano Grand Toril, and Gaisano Mall-Toril.

The malls accept applicants for the Philippine Identification (PhilID) card Mondays to Sundays during mall hours.

The registration was suspended May 26 due to quarantine restrictions.

PhilSys-Davao said the city government requested for the mall-based registration to ensure that people will be safe from virus infection.

The Step 2 registration validates demographic data and obtains biometric information such as iris scan, fingerprints, and front-facing photographs.

Once done, they will only have to wait for the Philippine Postal Corporation to deliver the PhilID cards

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government agencies where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency