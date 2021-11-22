﻿PhilSys-Davao City accepts ‘pending’ appointments

Registrants for the Philippine Identification (PhilID) card or the national ID with pending appointments will be accommodated in registration centers for demographic and biometrics information, the Gaisano Grand Toril Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) team said.

However, the Grand Toril sign-up site caters only to those 18 years old and above, a Facebook post on November 6 said.

It also accommodates just 180 slots per day daily during mall hours and will prioritize those with confirmed appointments.

“Just show the screenshot or copy of your pending appointment. We discourage walk-in registrants without appointment slips or online appointments,” the post added.

Aside from health protocols, registrants must wear decent clothes when going to registration centers, and bring valid IDs and ballpens.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency