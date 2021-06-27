﻿Philippine Red Cross inducts new youth governor

Philippine Red Cross (PRC) chair and chief executive officer Senator Richard Gordon led the induction of Jay-ar Gallos as the 21st National Youth Council (NYC) president and as a member of the Board of Governors during the monthly board meeting at the national headquarters in Mandaluyong City.

Gallos will succeed outgoing NYC president Mark Brayn Yaung.

Gallos will also join the Board of Governors during monthly meetings to ensure the active participation of the youth in humanitarian activities.

“You must make yourself valuable, you must make yourself a very strong factor for change, for productivity, for discipline, for values. And these are so important in the world today,” Gordon told Gallos in the induction also attended by PRC secretary general Elizabeth Zavalla on Thursday.

Gordon reiterated that the youth is the future of the country.

“You are a leader when you are able to enable and ennoble,” he advised Gallos.

