﻿Philippine Army in Negros prepares for TD Lannie

Personnel of the 303rd Infantry Brigade (303IBde) and its line battalions in Negros Island are preparing for the possible onslaught of Tropical Depression (TD) Lannie (international name Talim).

Brigade commander, Brig. Gen. Inocencio Pasaporte, has alerted Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) teams for deployment in Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental, a media release on Monday said.

The 62nd Infantry Battalion and the 79th Infantry Battalion are under the 303IBde.

The Army has also prepared its military field ambulances, military trucks, and utility vehicles to provide necessary mobility assistance, while personnel trained for disaster response operations are also on standby for deployment.

Reservists and auxiliary units are likewise ready for augmentation.

“Your Army in Negros is in a high state of readiness, preparation, and dedication. We are always ready and alert both in times of natural calamities and man-made disasters since the lives and safety of the people are of paramount importance,” Pasaporte said.

He also emphasized the need for collaboration among the people, local government units, agencies, and other stakeholders.

As of its 11 a.m. update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has placed Negros Occidental and the northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (Bais City, Mabinay, City of Bayawan, Basay, City of Tanjay, Manjuyod, Bindoy, Ayungon, Tayasan, Jimalalud, La Libertad, City of Guihulngan, Vallehermoso, Canlaon City) under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

Source: Philippines News Agency