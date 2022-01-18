﻿Philippine Army assigns 4 officers to ‘Tabak’ division

The Philippine Army has assigned four officers to the 1st Infantry “Tabak” Division, its premier command, while a junior officer was promoted to a higher rank.

Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio, 1st Infantry Division (ID) commander, welcomed the four officers during the Monday flag-raising ceremony held at the 1ID grandstand in Camp Cesar Sang-an, Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

The newly assigned officers to the 1ID were led by Lt. Col. Christopher Cunanan, who graduated on December 16, 2021 from his Command General Staff Course at the Command and General Staff College in Camp Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

The other officers included Capt. Noelio Brigole Jr.; Capt. Ian Kher Inot; and, Capt. Lhangki Nabua.

Cunanan was previously assigned with the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command in Capas, Tarlac while Brigole came from the 2nd Infantry Division, and Inot as well as Nabua from the 8th Infantry Division.

Ponio welcomed the four officers to the command and pinned their “Tabak” patches.

“We are very proud to receive you, and I’m sure that you will contribute to the accomplishment of the mission with the talents that you possess,” Ponio told the four newly-assigned officers.

“Stay safe, healthy, and happy, especially now that there’s an (alarming) increase of Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) cases in the province,” he added.

Maj. Mary Jephte Mañebog, 1ID information officer, said the four officers expressed their gratefulness for the warm greetings.

Mañebog said the four assured the officers and men of the 1ID that they will make every effort to help accomplish the unit’s mission.

Promoted to the next higher rank is 2Lt. Ruth Elaine Aquino.

Ponio congratulated Aquino and pinned to her the rank of 1st Lieutenant in the same ceremony.

Source: Philippines News Agency