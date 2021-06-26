﻿PhilID accepted for passport application, other DFA transactions

The Philippine Identification (PhilID) card will now be accepted when applying for a passport and in other related transactions at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

“Department of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines has announced that it will begin accepting the national ID or PhilID as valid proof of identity for passport applications and other consular services transactions,” the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) posted on Facebook on June 21.

The DFA’s move supports PSA’s reminder to government agencies and the private sector to accept PhilID in transactions, as mandated by Republic Act (RA) 11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act (PhilSys).

“For purpose of establishing proof of identity for transacting business with any government agency, the presentation of the PhilID or PSN (PhilSys Number) shall constitute sufficient proof thereof, subject to proper authentication. Provided, that when authentication cannot be performed, without any fault on the part of the cardholder or holder of a PSN, the PSA shall ensure that he or she will not be disadvantaged or prejudices thereby,” Section 12 of RA 11055 read.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government likewise ordered all local government units to honor the PhilID in all transactions while the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas backed the use of PhilID as a unique proof of identity for Filipinos who want to open bank accounts, the PSA said.

“Any person or entity who without just and sufficient cause, shall refuse to accept, acknowledge and/or recognize the PhilID or PSN, subject to authentication, as the only official identification of the holder/possessor thereof shall be fined in the amount of PHP500,000,” Section 19 of the law’s penal provision stated.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, RA 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency