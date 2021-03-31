﻿PhilHealth membership not required for vaccination: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday clarified that a PhilHealth Identification Number (PIN) is not a requirement to register for and to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

DOH issued the statement to correct an earlier announcement of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) that a PIN is required for Covid-19 vaccination.

The PIN is required only when claiming benefits in cases of adverse events following immunization (AEFI), the DOH stated.

“To ensure coverage of Filipinos who are not yet registered with PhilHealth in cases of AEFI that need hospitalization, the government will set up registration booths at official vaccination sites to facilitate onsite PhilHealth registration,” the DOH said.

Moreover, DOH reiterated that under the Universal Health Care Law, all Filipinos – whether direct or indirect contributors, including dependents of contributors, indigent members, senior citizens, and persons with disability – are automatic members of PhilHealth.

Source: Philippines News Agency