﻿PhilHealth-Bicol disburses P10-M to Covid-19 hospitals

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) in Bicol on Friday announced that it has spent PHP10 million in claims from nearly 3,000 public and private hospital facilities attending to patients infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Henry Almanon, PhilHealth-Bicol vice president, said in a news briefing that 2,728 claims from various Covid-19 health facilities in the region were processed, with about 300 claims denied due to questionable documents.

The claims were processed within 21 days under the new digital platform.

The PHP10 million payment came from the National Health Insurance Fund that is earmarked to pay claims from hospital facilities that admitted patients with mild, moderate, and severe cases.

“Our financial standing here is strong as we maintain two-year reserved funds to keep the corporation in good standing,” Almanon said.

He said PhilHealth-Bicol ranks second in the agency with a sound and stable financial position.

“We have no backlogs in the payment of claims,” he added.

Dr. Vicky T. Mateum, chief of the regional PhilHealth Health Care Delivery and Management Division, said in a phone interview said that they have 20,000 regular claims under process.

She said the claims are from public and private hospital facilities, outpatient clinics and dialysis centers, and rural health units across the region.

Source: Philippines News Agency