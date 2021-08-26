﻿PH, UAE open path for space cooperation

The Philippines and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) marked the 47th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on August 19 by embarking into space cooperation initiated by the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, through the country’s respective space agencies, Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) and United Arab Emirates Space Agency (UAESA).

PhilSA Director General Dr. Joel Marciano, Jr. and UAESA Executive Director Ibrahim Al Qasim lauded the Embassy’s efforts to bring together the two space agencies and discussed practical ways the Philippines and the UAE can move forward with space cooperation.

Cooperation on space technology applications for identified priority areas such as food security, hazard management, and climate studies were discussed.

The two sides also considered an exchange of experiences on the respective space programs between Filipino and Emirati scientists.

PhilSA and UAESA also committed to working together towards signing an MOU targeting October this year as a possible date to conduct a face-to-face meeting in Dubai to coincide with the 72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC) which UAE will host.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, in her remarks, delivered in-person at the UAE Space Agency headquarters in Masdar City, UAE, said: “What better way to commemorate the 47th year anniversary of the establishment of Philippine and UAE diplomatic relations than by getting our two space agencies to meet and see what our shared aspirations can achieve together.”

“Let us make this 47th year anniversary a milestone in our relations. By forging this path of space cooperation, the Philippines and the UAE are charting a new frontier in our bilateral relations, which like space, will be of limitless possibilities,” she added.

