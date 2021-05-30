﻿PH transport system has promising future: Palace exec

MANILA – Filipinos can expect a brighter future in the public transportation system as the country transitions to a new normal amid the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, a Palace official said on Sunday.

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo made this remark after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that the department is pushing for reforms and improvements in the transport sector.

“Katunayan, yung transition natin sa new normal e makakaasa tayo mayroon tayo mga maasahan na episyenteng mga imprastaktura na mabibigay sa motorista, sa mga commuters ng magandang behikulo para sa kanilang paglalakbay (In fact, our transition to the new normal is that we can hope that we have reliable, efficient infrastructures that can provide motorists, commuters with good means in their travels),” Panelo said in his online commentary show “Counterpoint.”

The DOTr earlier said passengers of the Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (Edsa) Busway system will soon enjoy better service with the construction of three bridges with concourses made possible by a partnership between the government and the private sector.

The agency also announced that the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) System will be partially operational by the end of this year and fully operational in early 2023.

The DOTr is also working on its Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program meant to replace older public utility vehicles with modern vehicles.

As more Filipinos continue to get vaccinated against Covid-19, he expressed confidence that the DOTr would continue to improve the country’s transport sector until more industries start to reopen.

“Naitayo na nila ang pundasyon at medyo maganda na ang kinabukasan natin pagdating sa transport system natin (They have laid the foundation and we have a pretty bright future when it comes to our transport system),” he added.

Meanwhile, Panelo lauded the DOTr for the continuous rollout of the Land Transportation Franchising Board’s (LTFRB) service contracting program for transport sector workers.

To date, the LTFRB has disbursed PHP461.8 million to those who lost their livelihood due to the pandemic

Source: Philippines News Agency