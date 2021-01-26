﻿PH to receive Covax vaccines for 20% of populace: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday clarified the country will continue to receive vaccine allocation for 20 percent of the population from Covax.

Covax is a global initiative that ensures rapid and equitable access to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines for all countries regardless of their income level.

“Previously, this entire 20 percent was to be provided to us for free. Based on latest developments, only 15 percent will be free, and the remaining 5 percent will be paid by the country,” the DOH said in a statement.

The agency assured the public that the budget for the 5 percent has been secured.

“Hence, even with these changes in financing, rest assured that there will be no delays in delivery of the vaccines. We remain to be on the right direction and that vaccines are arriving,” it added.

Source: Philippines News agency