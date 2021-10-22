﻿PH to kickstart motorcycle tourism in November

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) will kickstart its refreshed motorcycle tourism program next month, picking up the pace amid the pandemic to regain the public’s confidence to travel again.

Called the Philippine Motorcycle Tourism (PMT), the TPB-led program seeks to attract motorcycle sports enthusiasts and rides as a potential tourism niche market.

“We are pushing our boundaries to come up with even more safe and creative ways to set the tourism industry and all those who depend on its path to recovery. (The) PMT showcases the interesting culture and heritage sites, shops, restaurants, and other tourism products all over the country that Filipinos can discover themselves on two wheels,” TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones said on Tuesday.

The TPB will hold a hybrid webinar on November 19 to entice the motorcycle riders’ communities and influencers to promote the Philippines as a fun and safe destination while advocating for road safety travel.

It will invite experts and motorcycle enthusiasts to share their knowledge and hands-on experiences in defensive driving, group riding etiquette, and safe riding.

Also part of the campaign is the staging of the PMT Ride and Tours on November 20-21 that will be joined by about 250 riders, with the starting point set at Rizal Park in Manila.

The TPB initiated this micro-ride in identified destinations in Luzon in collaboration with the Department of Tourism 4-A (Calabarzon).

The riders will travel approximately 850 km. to 980 km. along a pre-identified route covering Manila and the provinces of Rizal, Laguna, Quezon, Batangas, and Cavite for two days as they explore several interesting pitstops and share with the public the beauty of the country on two wheels.

Some riders’ events are also scheduled in Central Luzon and Mindanao this year — the Motorbike Tour in Tarlac and Nueva Ecija on October 21-22; the Halal Foods Rediscovery Motorcycle Ride to promote Halal food and establishments; and the 10th Mindanao Freedom Ride on November 5-12 spearheaded by the Norminring Motorbikes.

“We are hopeful that through these activities, we will rebuild the confidence of the traveling public to travel domestically and, eventually, for the tourism industry to bounce back from the negative impact of the pandemic crisis,” Allones said.

Source: Philippines News Agency