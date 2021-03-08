﻿PH to get 23M AstraZeneca vax doses within 2021: envoy

The Philippines is set to receive about 23 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines within 2021, British Ambassador Daniel Pruce said Friday.

Of this number, 5 million will be delivered through the COVAX Facility while 17 million shots were negotiated under a tripartite agreement between the government, AstraZeneca, local government units, and the private sector.

“So around 23 million doses of the AstraZenca vaccines should arrive in the country during this year. That’s a fantastic achievement. The UK’s commitment to working with the Philippines at this difficult time is rock solid. We will see this through with you,” he said in a statement.

Pruce was among the envoys who welcomed the first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccines delivered through COVAX in the Philippines.

The KLM commercial flight carrying a total of 487,200 vials from Belgium landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Thursday night.

“We have donated 548 million pounds sterling to COVAX, making us one of the largest donors. We’ve worked with other countries to raise contributions to COVAX totaling USD1 billion,” he said. “It’s COVAX that’s got its first consignment here, and it’s COVAX that will get vaccines to many other countries around the world.”

Source: Philippines News Agency