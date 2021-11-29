﻿PH to allow entry of fully vaxxed nationals of non-visa countries

Fully vaccinated nationals of non-visa required countries will be allowed to enter the Philippines starting December 1, Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles announced on Friday.

In a press briefing, Nograles said the new guidelines, which were approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) in Resolution No. 150-A, shall take effect until December 15 but could be extended depending on the evaluation and monitoring of its implementation.

“Right now the IATF is just prepared to release a resolution that says up to December 15 pero ‘pag makita naman po natin na maganda ang implementation nito, ie-extend natin ang dates (but if we see that the implementation is good, we could extend the dates),” he said.

Under the resolution, holders of passports valid for at least six months at the time of arrival, and with a return or outbound ticket to their country of origin or next country of destination, will be allowed to enter the Philippines.

Nograles said prior to arrival in the Philippines, the foreigner should have stayed exclusively in “green” list countries, territories, or jurisdictions for 14 days.

Nograles said foreigners entering the country must present their proof of vaccination such as:

-World Health Organization’s International Certificates of Vaccination and Prophylaxis

-VaxCertPH; or

-National or state digital certificate of the foreign government which has accepted VaxCertPH under a reciprocal arrangement unless otherwise permitted by the IATF.

Nograles said the passengers should have a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test taken within 72 hours prior to departure and no longer need to observe facility-based quarantine and take another RT-PCR test upon arrival.

He said travelers merely transiting through non-green list territories are not considered having been there if they stayed in the airport the whole time and were not cleared for entry.

“The testing and quarantine protocols of minors shall follow the testing and quarantine protocol of the parent/guardian traveling with them,” the resolution read.

Those vaccinated but failed to comply with the test-before-travel requirements shall follow the protocols for unvaccinated individuals coming from green list countries.

They will be required to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken on their fifth day in the Philippines and self-monitor until their 14th day of staying in the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency