﻿PH, Thailand navies eye closer ties

The Philippine Navy (PN) and the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) have vowed to forge stronger ties and deepen cooperation.

This, as Thailand’s Naval Attaché to the Philippines, Capt. Pakpoom Muensri, paid an introductory call to PN chief Vice Adm. Adeluis Bordado at the PN headquarters in Manila on Wednesday.

“The furtherance of collaboration and forging stronger ties between the PN and the Royal Thai Navy were among the highlights of the conversation between Navy Chief Bordado and Captain Muensri,” PN spokesperson Commander Benjo Negranza said in a statement Wednesday night.

Muensri began his duties and responsibilities as Thailand’s naval attaché to the country last October 1.

“As demonstrated during today’s courtesy call, the PN is firmly committed to maintaining and strengthening ties and friendships with other regional navies,” Negranza said.

The Philippines and Thailand are both member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

Other Asean member states include Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Source: Philippines News Agency