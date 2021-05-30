﻿PH tallies 6,852 new Covid-19 recoveries

MANILA – The country’s Covid-19 recovery tally climbed to 1,149,010 after 6,852 new survivors were reported on Sunday.

The latest data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed a 93.9-percent recovery rate from among the 1,223,627 who got infected since March last year.

The DOH also logged 7,058 new infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 53,757.

Of the active cases, about 93.2 percent are mild, 2.3 percent are asymptomatic, 1.8 percent are severe, 1.28 are moderate, and 1.4 percent are in critical condition.

There were also 139 new deaths, pushing the death toll to 20,860 or 1.70 percent of total cases.

Data submitted on May 28 likewise showed that 13.2 percent of 44,928 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

“Some 13 duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, eight were recovered cases and one is death. Moreover, 80 cases that were previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

All laboratories were operational on May 28 while four laboratories were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

Based on data in the last 14 days, the DOH said four non-reporting laboratories contributed, on average, 1.9 percent of samples tested and 1.6 percent of positive individuals.

Currently, 58 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds, 46 percent of 13,600 isolation beds, 49 percent of 6,000 ward beds, and 39 percent of 2,000 ventilators are utilized by patients with Covid-19 nationwide.

Meanwhile, 54 percent of 700 intensive care unit beds, 39 percent of 3,800 isolation beds, 37 percent of 2,200 ward beds, and 38 percent of 800 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use in the National Capital Region

