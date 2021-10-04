﻿PH stocks index up; peso weakens vs. US dollar

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) ended Thursday up partly on positive United States housing data but the peso depreciated against the greenback.

The main stocks index rose by 0.27 percent, or 18.77 points, to 6,952.88 points.

All Shares also gained during the day after it increased by 0.67 percent, or 28.83 points, to 4,325.84 points.

Most of the sectoral indexes also inched up and these are the Industrial, 2.19 percent; Mining and Oil, 2.16 percent; Services, 0.95 percent; and Holding Firms, 0.17 percent.

On the other hand, Property went down by 0.79 percent and Financials by 0.47 percent.

Volume totaled 1.54 billion shares amounting to PHP9.88 billion.

Advancers led decliners at 115 to 78 while 51 shares were unchanged.

“Philippine shares closed the quarter in the green following the sentiment in the US after pending home sales data showed it rebounded faster to 8.1 percent versus the consensus forecast of 1.3 percent. Investors, though, will continue to pay close attention to Washington headlines about a possible government shutdown, as well as the release of last week’s initial jobless claims figures, which economists expect to be 335,000,” Luis Limlingan, Regina Capital Development Corporation head of sales, said.

On the other hand, the peso weakened against the US dollar after finishing the trade at 51.00 compared to its 50.865 finish a day ago.

It opened the trade at 50.85, better than its 50.95 start in the previous session.

It traded between 50.79 and 51, resulting in an average of 50.879.

Volume totaled USD1.104 billion, lower than the previous day’s USD1.106 billion.

Source: Philippines News Agency