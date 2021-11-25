﻿PH sells $597-M at China’s largest import expo

Sales of the Philippine booth during this year’s China International Import Expo (CIIE), China’s largest buying expo, reached USD597.34 million, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) reported Wednesday.

These sales came from the 40 Filipino food companies that participated in the 3rd CIIE in Shanghai, China from November 5 to 10.

The DTI said the Philippine booth’s sales this year at CIIE surpassed last year’s value amounting to USD462 million.

Of the total sales at the 2021 CIIE, USD575.03 million came from export deals through memorandum of understandings.

Another USD22.31 million sales were booked through the business matching activities organized by the Export Marketing Bureau and Food2China.

“This year’s results show the continuously growing trade relationship between the Philippines and China. We are grateful to have the opportunity to showcase outstanding Filipino food products in the international market and are looking forward to expanding this relationship in other industries,” DTI Undersecretary Abdulgani Macatoman said.

The country’s delegation to the CIIE was represented under the FOODPhilippines brand of the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM).

The Philippine booth showcased healthy and organic products, tropical fruits, processed fruits and vegetables, healthy snacks, seafood and marine products, and other premium food products.

“The Philippines is a great sourcing destination for food products because of its diverse agricultural landscapes and rich gastronomy. Especially with this pandemic, the demand for healthy products is high and the country is poised to be a leader in this category,” CITEM Executive Director Pauline Suaco-Juan said.

Among the Filipino firms that participated this year’s CIIE were AG Grays Farm, Agrinurture Inc., Avante Agri-Products Philippines Inc., B&C Healthy Snack Foods Inc, Castillo Import Export Ventures Inc, Century International (China) Co., CJ Uniworld Corp., Century Pacific Agricultural Ventures Inc., DOLE Asia Holdings Pte Ltd, DOLE Packaged Foods (Shanghai) Co. Ltd, Eau de Coco, Eng Seng Food Products, Excellent Quality Goods Supply Co., Fisher Farms, Gerb Golden Hands Trading, Good Sense Food & Juices Corporation, Hancole Corporation, Hijo Resources Corporation, Innovative Packaging, and Island Fun Inc.

Jegen S.W.E. Enterprises, JNRM Corporation, Jugard Foods Co. Ltd., M. Lhuillier Food Products, Magic Melt Foods Corp, Marigold Manufacturing Corporation, Monde Nissin, Nutri Asia, Oleofats Incorporated, Orich International Traders Inc, Raspina Tropical Fruits Inc, Republic Biscuit Corporation, S&W Fine Foods, See’s International Food Manufacturing Corp., Sunnjef Plantation Inc, Tanduay Distillers Inc, Team Asia Corporation, Uni Steady, Vegetari Vegetarian Products, and Weambard International Technology Inc. also featured their products at the expo.

Source: Philippines News Agency