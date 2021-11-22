﻿PH Red Cross supports drive-thru vaccination in Baguio

As the active ally of the government, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) also supports local government-run Bakuna Centers in many parts of the country to help curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Baguio City, the PRC volunteers and staff have supported the vaccination of 740 individuals at the government-run Bakuna Center at the Athletic Bowl Drive-Thru every Wednesday since it opened last Nov. 8, 2021.

“As the Red Cross continues to stand to provide hope for the most vulnerable, we ensure to go the extra mile to reach out especially to the most vulnerable. We want the people to feel safe and to be protected against Covid-19,” PRC Chairperson and CEO, Senator Richard Gordon in a media release on Saturday.

Meanwhile, PRC volunteers and staff were also deployed at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Baguio City aiming to vaccinate 35 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), Baguio Country Club’s Bakuna Center giving jabs to 24 individuals, and Baguio HSO satellite in Session Road administering vaccines to 113 individuals.

According to the PRC Baguio Chapter vaccine team, they have now vaccinated 839 and assisted the local government in vaccinating more than 900 individuals.

The PRC will also help support another Bakuna Center this Sunday (Nov. 21), located at Malcolm Square (People’s Park) Baguio City.

