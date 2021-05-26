﻿PH Red Cross receives food truck from SoKor gov’t

MANILA – The government of South Korea on Wednesday donated a food truck to the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) for its “Hot Meals on Wheels” program that provides aid to the most vulnerable in times of disasters, conflicts, and pandemic.

PRC held a ceremonial turn-over of the mobile kitchen led by PRC Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senator Richard J. Gordon, PRC Secretary-General Elizabeth Zavalla and Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Kim Inchul at the PRC National Headquarters in Mandaluyong City.

The donated food truck was equipped with an industrial-size rice cooker, warmers, ovens, and burners where meals can be cooked and served right away to provide humanitarian assistance to the affected people in times of need.

The government of South Korea and the PRC have been active partners in providing aid in response to disasters and emergencies.

“Bayanihan is at the heart of Korea’s assistance for the Filipino people, in particular for those affected by natural disasters or in predicament. Korea is glad to partner with you even with the Philippine Red Cross in implementing its various humanitarian assistance efforts in the Philippines,” Kim said.

In 2019, the Republic of South Korea supported families displaced by Mayon Volcano’s eruption and donated USD200,000 (PHP10 million) which helped the PRC reach thousands of individuals in Albay.

In that same year, the Korean government also donated an ambulance and a water tanker that will aid the most vulnerable communities needing immediate assistance.

PRC currently has 15 food trucks nationwide ready to serve the most vulnerable.

“We thank the Korean Embassy for its continuous humanitarian assistance and trust provided to PRC and we will make sure that those most in need are directly benefitted,” Gordon said.

Source: Philippines News Agency