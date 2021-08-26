﻿PH Red Cross marks World Humanitarian Day 2021

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) will join the celebration of World Humanitarian day 2021 on August 23 with the theme #TheHumanRace through the deployment of 23 food trucks all over the country to feed the most vulnerable affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 23 Hot Meals on Wheels food trucks will be stationed in the different parts of the country and each food truck will provide 100 ready-to-eat meals per day. The entire duration will last for a week and aims to cater to 16,100 individuals.

The rolling kitchen will roam around the following areas in Albay, Pasay, Quezon City, Manila City, Nueva Ecija, Iloilo, Davao City, Bacolod, Marikina, Laguna, Olongapo, and different parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

“Ang Red Cross ay may bagong pitong food trucks upang mas mapabilis ang pagresponde sa panahon ng pangangailangan at mas marami ang matulungan. Ilalapit na namin ang pagkain sa mga taong naapektuhan ng Covid-19 upang tulong sa mga nawalan ng trabaho at lubos na naghihirap ngayong pandemya (The Red Cross has seven new food trucks to facilitate the response during emergencies and to help more people. We would bring the food to those affected by Covid-19 to those who lost their jobs and the needy amid the pandemic),” PRC Chairman and CEO, Senator Richard Gordon said in a statement on Saturday.

PRC’s food trucks recently served more than 7,000 individuals to aid the most vulnerable during the enhanced community quarantine, last August 6, due to the Delta variant surge.

Source: Philippines News Agency