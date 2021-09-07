﻿PH Red Cross jabs Covid-19 priority groups in Rizal town

As the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) continues to be at the forefront in helping the government in its Covid-19 vaccination initiative, the humanitarian organization drove one of its Bakuna Buses to Barangay Tandang Kutyo, Tanay, Rizal to vaccinate priority groups from A2 to A5.

The PRC plans to vaccinate 550 individuals from Tandang Kutyo, Tanay, as this barangay is one of the hard-to-reach areas in Rizal, as mentioned by the residents there.

Residents said a tricycle is the only means of transportation. That is why if there is a vaccination site in Poblacion, residents have to spend PHP200 to reach the town.

“We need to intensify our efforts to save the most vulnerable especially in this time of the pandemic, “Senator Richard Gordon said in a media release on Saturday.

“Together with the government, let us all continue to work together for a healthier and safer world,” he added.

As of September 3, 2021, as the premier humanitarian organization in the country, the PRC has vaccinated more than 25,416 in their Bakuna Buses nationwide in the following cities: Marikina, Mandaluyong, Manila, Navotas, Caloocan, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue City, Cordova, Talisay, Naga, Bogo, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, and Rizal.

Source: Philippines News Agency