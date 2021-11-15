﻿PH Red Cross hits 1M saliva RT-PCR tests

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) hits the one million saliva RT-PCR tests mark on Nov. 12, 2021, since its launch last Jan. 25, 2021.

The PRC saliva RT-PCR test is the first and only in the country.

The saliva RT-PCR test, in a study by the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign Campus (UIUC) and the University of the Philippines, is a reliable alternative to the Swab RT-PCR test.

The saliva RT-PCR test is through the initiative of PRC chairperson and CEO Senator Richard Gordon to bring a faster, cheaper, and non-invasive alternative for the swab RT-PCR test.

The PRC also innovates to make the saliva RT-PCR test accessible to the public through its local chapters and partnerships with malls such as SM, Robinsons, Araneta City, and Ayala Malls, making it to 124 collection sites nationwide.

The PRC also partnered with Angkas, making the motorcycle ride-hailing app as a mobile saliva specimen collector to make RT-PCR tests convenient for the clients who want to get tested in the comfort of their homes.

“Testing is key. Sa pag abot natin nang one million saliva tests conducted, ay patuloy na magtetest ang Philippine Red Cross sa ating mga kababayan. Malapit na magbukas ang mga paaralan, kaya dapat mas ipagtibay natin ang pagtetest at pagbabakuna upang labanan ang Covid-19 (In reaching one million saliva tests conducted, the Philippine Red Cross will continuously test our countrymen. The opening of classes is drawing near so we should ramp up our testing and vaccination to fight the Covid-19),” Gordon said in a news release on Saturday.

The PRC is the leading organization with 4.8 million people tested. With the drive-thru collection sites nationwide, home service saliva collection sites, and the opening of the 14th PRC molecular laboratory in the Philippines, PRC will soon reach the five million mark in the following weeks, gearing to be a significant help in the battle against Covid-19.

“The saliva RT-PCR test with an accuracy of 98.23 percent remains to be a game-changer for our country. The reduced cost of testing (PHP 1,500), gives way to test more people such as students, employees, factory workers, healthcare workers, and other essential workers. Rest assured that PRC remains committed to its duty of finding ways to test more and keep Filipinos out of harm’s way,” Gordon said.

Source: Philippines News Agency