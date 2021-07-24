﻿PH Red Cross Bakuna hubs equipped with ultra-low freezers

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) is keeping to its promise of being an integral partner of the Philippine Government in its Covid-19 vaccination drive as it procured ultra-low freezers for several of its “Bakuna Centers”.

The first batch of the ultra-low freezers was delivered at PRC’s PLMC Bakuna Center in Mandaluyong City last Friday afternoon. The ultra-low freezer has a capacity of 88 liters, accommodating around 20,000 doses or about 3,300 vials of the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer vaccine requires ultra-low temperatures.

With the freezers in place at the PLMC Bakuna Center, the PRC is now equipped with three types of optimal vaccine storage machines:

1. Ultra-Low Freezer (-60 to -80 °C) for Pfizer

2. Regular Freezer (-15 to -25°C) for Moderna

3. Regular Vaccine Ref (2 to 8°C) for the rest of the vaccines

“Philippine Red Cross will always make sure that we are on top of things. Having this type of vaccine storage is critical to ensure that no vaccines are wasted,” PRC Chairman and CEO Senator Richard J. Gordon said in a media release on Saturday.

“We are also planning to have these ultra-low freezers at other Bakuna Centers. This is solid proof that PRC is Always First, Always There, and Always Ready to serve the Filipinos,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency