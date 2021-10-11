﻿PH recovery tally from Covid-19 rises to 2.6M

The nation’s overall tally of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients who recovered has reached 2,666,562 as 27,727 new recoveries were recorded on Sunday.

The Department of Health (DOH) data as of 7:30 p.m. said the figure is equivalent to a 95.1-percent recovery rate from a total 2,536,011 infections since the start of the pandemic last year.

The DOH also tallied 12,159 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 90,927 or 3.4 percent of all cases.

Of the active cases, 72.7 percent are mild, 16.2 percent are asymptomatic, 3.4 percent are severe, 6.70 percent are moderate, and 1.4 percent are in critical condition.

There were 119 new fatalities, bringing the nation’s death toll to 39,624 or 1.49 percent of the total cases.

“About 47 duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, 32 are recoveries. Moreover, 71 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

According to DOH data on October 8, about 15.9 percent of 53,880 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

All laboratories were operational that day while two laboratories were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

Based on data in the last 14 days, the two non-reporting laboratories contributed, on average, 0.1 percent of samples tested and 0.1 percent of positive individuals.

Department of Health data as of 7:30 p.m., Oct. 10, 2021 (Courtesy of DOH)

To date, 70 percent of 4,400 intensive care unit beds, 54 percent of 21,100 isolation beds, 56 percent of 15,300 ward beds, and 50 percent of 3,300 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use nationwide.

In use in Metro Manila are 69 percent of 1,500 intensive care unit beds, 44 percent of 4,800 isolation beds, 50 percent of 4,400 ward beds, and 51 percent of 1,000 ventilators.

Source: Philippines News Agency