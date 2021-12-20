﻿PH receives add’l 1M Moderna vax doses from Germany

A total of 1,062,100 doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine donated by the German government through the COVAX Facility arrived Sunday afternoon.

Later, another 535,300 doses will be delivered at about 10:15 p.m., also via Singapore Airlines, to complete 1,597,400 donated doses while private-sector procured 663,400 doses of AstraZeneca jabs will arrive at 7:30 p.m.

“We have another example today how important vaccination is and I think the Philippines is on a very good way on its vaccination program and Germany is very happy to support the Philippines for the fantastic vaccination program,” German Embassy Economic Counsellor George Maue said in an interview.

Department of Foreign Affairs – Office of European Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary Rosario Lemque thanked Germany and all other European partners of the country that continue to donate their Covid-19 jabs.

So far, the national government has already administered over 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses since March, with at least 43 million already fully vaccinated as of December 16.

“Unicef (United Nations Children’s Fund) is very happy to be joining and supporting the DOH (Department of Health) in terms of the procurement and delivery of the vaccines through the COVAX Facility which allows access to vaccines for all,” Unicef Nutrition manager Alice Nkoroi said.

The Philippines also received 1,020,500 doses of Moderna vaccines from the German government on Friday, part of around 9.9 million donations pledged by European Union members this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency