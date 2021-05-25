﻿PH receives 3 new Covid-19 clinical trial applications 

Three more vaccine developers have applied to conduct a coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine clinical trials in the Philippines, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara said Tuesday.

In an online forum, Guevara said the Task Group on Vaccine Evaluation and Selection has received new Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial applications from West China Hospital and Sichuan University; Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co.; and Korea-based Eubiologics Co. Ltd.

“Evaluation of the first two new applications are ongoing, while Eubiologics is still completing some requirements,” she said.

Guevara said the DOST is waiting for the final protocol and list of vaccines from the World Health Organization, so that the Solidarity Vaccine Trials may be applied with the Ethics Board and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval.

She said to date, the FDA has approved three Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials.

“Janssen’s and Clover Biopharmaceuticals’ clinical trials are ongoing. Sinovac’s clinical trial, on the other hand, has not started yet, and FDA is awaiting the submission of (Sinovac’s) protocol amendment,” she said.

