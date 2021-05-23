﻿PH ranks No. 2 in Covid-19 vax rollout in Southeast Asia

The Philippines ranked second among the countries in Southeast Asia in terms of total doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines administered.

According to the latest data from Bloomberg and Foreign Service Post, the country has administered a total of 4,097,425 doses since it started its Covid-19 vaccines rollout on March 1, 2021.

The Philippines is second to Indonesia which has had a total of 24,723,728 doses administered since January 13, 2021.

The country’s seven-day average of doses administered is 162,514 while its daily average rate is 49,367.

Meanwhile, the Philippines ranked seventh in terms of the total number of fully vaccinated individuals at 949,939.

Moreover, the country ranked 13th in Asia and 37th worldwide both in terms of total doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered.

The Covid-19 vaccines it used in its vaccination activities include AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinovac, and Sputnik V.

To date, about more than 1.63 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in 196 countries at a rate of 28.4 million doses per day.

Source: Philippines News Agency