﻿PH ‘profoundly dismayed’ over violence vs. Myanmar protesters

The Philippine government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), have called on Myanmar’s security forces to desist using force against unarmed protesters as it expressed “profound dismay” over the country’s bloody Armed Forces Day last March 27, where more than a hundred people were killed.

“The Philippines is profoundly dismayed at reports of excessive and needless force against unarmed protesters in Myanmar on Armed Forces Day, which resulted in the worst violence since the military takeover,” the DFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The DFA reiterated its call for security forces in Myanmar “to exercise restraint and desist from resorting to disproportionate force against unarmed citizens”.

The agency said it remains “steadfast” in supporting Myanmar achieve a “fuller democracy” starting with the immediate release of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and duly-elected civilian leaders.

Over 100 people, including some children, were reportedly killed in a lethal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters during Myanmar’s Armed Forces Day, the worst day of violence since the military junta seized power.

According to news agency Myanmar Now, 11 children were among the casualties, and that those under 16 years old were not even anti-regime protesters, “but rather, were shot indiscriminately in and around their homes”.

As of March 29, the news agency said about 400 have been killed by the junta’s armed forces since Feb. 1, at least 26 of whom are children under 18 years old.

Source: Philippines News Agency