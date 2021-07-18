﻿PH Post Office speeds up delivery

The Philippine Post Office has removed notification cards as part of its “Hatid Malasakit” program to speed up delivery of mails and parcels to give much-deserved convenience to the people.

The public including their families abroad can now expect faster, safe, and convenient door-to-door delivery of mails and parcels.

The Philippine Postal Corporation (Post Office) headed by Postmaster General Norman “Mr. Postman” Fulgencio terminated the 75-year-old practice of sending notification which causes delays in parcel delivery.

“This time, our clients can now expect safe and convenient door-to-door delivery of their parcels minus the Notification Cards”, Fulgencio said in a statement.

In previous practice, the addressee or recipient has to receive a notification card before a parcel can be picked up at the post office. Sometimes, a notification card can be received in two or three months which causes delays on the part of the recipient in claiming the parcel.

“We immediately stopped this practice in order to provide safety and convenience to the mailing public who patronizes our post office services,” Fulgencio said. “The public can now expect faster movement and delivery of mails and parcels.”

Upon his assumption to office as postmaster general last March 15, Fulgencio immediately initiated reforms in the postal system in compliance with the administration of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s Philippine Development Plan ensuring “our people receive the quality of services they deserve”.

“Our heartfelt gratitude for the public’s kind understanding and patience. The postal service is far from being perfect, but we are continuously improving. Again, our apologies,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency