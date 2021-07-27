﻿PH peace, order improved under PRRD’s term: Zambo Sur guv

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Zamboanga del Sur Governor Victor Yu on Tuesday noted a big improvement in the country’s peace and order in the past five years of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

“For the past five years, we really felt the big improvement on the peace and order, not only on the war on drugs but to include the war on criminality and fight against insurgency,” Yu said in a statement in response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s final State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

He said the salary increase for the military and police has boosted their morale, resulting in better law enforcement.

He also lauded the Duterte administration’s creation of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), which uses a whole-of-government approach in addressing the insurgency problem.

“The war on drugs, which is his advocacy, that will become his legacy. But as the President stated, it should not end. The war continues,” Yu said.

The Duterte administration, he said, has also spurred development in several parts of the country through the “Build, Build, Build” projects.

Yu and all provincial government officials gathered at the Provincial Capitol on Monday to listen to the President deliver his last SONA.

“We listened together to the President’s programs and undertakings for us to jive them with our local programs,” he added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency