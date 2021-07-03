﻿PH pandemic situation ‘fragile’ despite low risk status

The country’s coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) situation remains “fragile” despite a low risk classification, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday.

The low risk classification is based on parameters that the country can manage its cases but it doesn’t mean that the public should be complacent in following health protocols.

“Sa national picture, yes, it will show us na nasa low risk tayo based on the two-week growth rate and the average daily attack rate (ADR) pero kapag tiningnan ang bawat region ng bansa, makikita natin na may mga region talaga ngayon na may pagtaas ng kaso (In the national picture, yes, it will show us that we’re at low risk based on the two-week growth rate and the average daily attack rate but if we’re to look closer, there are regions with increasing cases),” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in the Laging Handa briefing.

She agreed with research group OCTA that the country must remain vigilant to further lower the country’s infections, with 53,665 active cases as of July 3.

Source: Philippines News Agency