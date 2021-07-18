﻿PH official elected VP of Asia Netball

The cause of women in sports in the country got a big shot in the arm when Atty. Charlie Ho, president of the Philippine Netball Federation was elected vice president of the Asia Netball, formerly Asian Netball Federation, last July 15 in a voting process done via virtual conferencing.

“The goal I set for myself is to help grow and promote the sport of netball in Asia while maintaining and preserving the cultural diversity and ethnic identity of its people,” said Ho, who is also president of the Southeast Asian Netball Association

Asia Netball is the governing body of netball in Asia. Netball was the original women’s basketball.

The Philippines has the youngest netball population among the 70-member countries of World Netball.

He said he wants “to inspire and empower Asian girls and women by giving them more opportunities to take part in sport through netball.”

Ho will be serving alongside newly-elected officers Datin Narumon Siriwat (President, Thailand), Victoria Lakshmi (VP, Sri Lanka), Tina Chen (Chinese Taipei, Treasurer), and Vivian De Silva (Honorary Secretary, Singapore).

The lawyer/doctor was Acting Secretary-General of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) in April 2019 and was elected as POC Board Member in 2020.

Source: Philippines News Agency