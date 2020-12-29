﻿PH Navy vice commander retires after 37 years in service

Philippine Navy (PN) vice commander, Rear Admiral Rey dela Cruz on Monday formally retired after 37 years in service upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Dela Cruz turned over his post to Rear Admiral Adeluis Bordado, incumbent Chief of Naval Staff, during the joint Change of Chief of Office and Retirement Ceremony in honor of the former, held at the Jurado Hall, Naval Station Jose Francisco in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

In his speech, PN chief, Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo, said despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, the Navy has been able to push through with all its tasks with the help of dela Cruz’s “swift and recognizable efforts and wisdom, which helped and supported” him in many difficult decisions.

“I am grateful for all your contributions, all your efforts, in studying, reforming, and re-adjusting the priorities of our Navy so that it can be a modern and multi-capable defense force in the future,” Bacordo said.

Dela Cruz, a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Hinirang” Class of 1987, capped off 37 fruitful years of active military service.

He was a recipient of various awards, recognitions, and commendations, among them two Distinguished Service Stars, three Meritorious Achievement Medals, several Military Merit and Military Commendation Medals, and Plans and Operations and Command at Sea Badges.

Dela Cruz acted as the principal assistant of the Navy chief in the decision-making process and policy formulation and implementation.

Source: Philippines News agency