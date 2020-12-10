﻿PH Navy gets ‘excellent’ rating at annual general inspection

The Philippine Navy (PN) has received an “excellent” rating during the exit briefing of the Annual General Inspection (AGI) held on Wednesday.

The AGI, which was conducted at PN headquarters in Naval Station Jose Andrada, Roxas Boulevard, Manila, was headed by the Inspector General of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Lt. Gen. Franco Nemecio Gacal, said Navy public affairs office chief, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, in a statement.

She said the PN garnered an “excellent” rating of 98.95 percent based on the inspection parameters and rating system during this year’s general inspection.

The Navy also received a “very good” overall rating of 93.32 percent in Leadership, Morale and Welfare, Discipline, and Law and Order.

Gacal called the PN’s “exceptional AGI performance” as a “fitting recognition of the Philippine Navy’s immeasurable contribution to accomplish AFP’s mission to conduct development support operations to sustain the peace, ensure security, and help maintain public order so as to foster the foundation for inclusive economic and human development of the Filipinos.”

He also conveyed the AFP leadership’s commendation to the PN and further assured them of the organization’s “steadfast support” to the Navy’s programs and initiatives.

The exit briefing was the culmination of the PN AGI for the calendar year 2020 which started earlier this year.

The AGI aims to evaluate the relevance and applicability of policies, systems, and procedures prescribed and being implemented by the higher echelon of the organization relative to the unit’s performance, mission accomplishment, and organizational transformation.

Meanwhile, PN chief Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo said this year’s AGI results will become “the foundation for the implementation of better policies and conduct of improved procedures for a more efficient performance of our mandate”.

He also urged the commanders and staff of the Fleet-Marine Team “to rectify bad approaches and fill in the gaps that were identified during the inspection”.

“We are on our way into becoming a better Navy, and we must improve our service quality because a modern and multi-capable Navy is a Navy that doesn’t underperform or thrives on mediocrity,” Bacordo said.

Source: Philippines News agency