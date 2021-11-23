﻿PH ‘low risk’ as new Covid-19 cases drop by 28%: DOH

The number of new Covid-19 cases nationwide has declined by 28 percent in the recent week, a health official said Monday.

“Our epidemic curve shows that the current average of daily cases have further decreased by 550 cases this week. We have the daily average reported cases in the country at 1,436,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online media forum.

The figure is 28 percent lower than the recorded 1,986 cases from November 8 to 14.

The top five regions with the most number of news cases are the National Capital Region (NCR) with 429 cases; Region 3, 351 cases; Region 4-A (Calabarzon), 351; Region 2, 211; and Region 12, 175.

The top five areas with the most number of new cases are Isabela with 161; South Cotabato, 149; Bulacan, 120; Laguna, 193; and Quezon City, 91.

In the NCR, latest data from the Department of Health showed that the average daily cases are on a plateau in the recent week.

For the period of November 15 to 21, the average daily reported cases are 315 which is 120 infections or 28 percent lower than the 435 cases reported for the period of November 8 to 14.

“Nationally we are at a low risk case classification with a negative two week growth rate at – 49 percent and moderate risk average daily attack rate at 1.55 cases for every 100,000 individuals,” Vergeire said.

The national health system’s capacity is at low risk and all regions are now at minimal to low risk classification, with negative two-week growth rate and average daily attack rates less than 7 for every 100,000 population, she added.

As of November 20, the total Covid-19 beds capacity nationwide are at low risk with 24 percent utilization while the national intensive care unit beds are at low risk with 31 percent utilization.

The country’s death tally for November 1 to 21 is 566 or an average of 27 deaths per day.

Source: Philippines News Agency