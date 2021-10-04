﻿PH logs over 45K new Covid-19 recoveries

The country has recorded 45,249 new Covid-19 recoveries, bringing the recovery count to 2,442,623 as of Sunday.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the figure is equivalent to a 94.2 percent recovery rate from a total of 2,593,399 infections since the start of the pandemic last year.

The DOH also tallied 13,273 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 112,008 or 4.3 percent of all cases.

Of the active cases, 85.2 percent are mild, 6.1 percent are asymptomatic, 2.5 percent are severe, 4.58 percent are moderate, and 1.1 percent are in critical condition.

Also logged were 112 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 38,768 or 1.49 percent of the total cases.

The DOH said 47 duplicates were removed from the total case count as 34 of those were recoveries.

Meanwhile, 47 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

According to DOH data on October 1, about 20.2 percent of 64,747 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

All laboratories were operational on October 1 while three laboratories were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

Based on data in the past 14 days, the three non-reporting laboratories contribute, on average, 0.6 percent of samples tested and 0.7 percent of positive individuals.

To date, 72 percent of 4,500 intensive care unit beds, 60 percent of 21,000 isolation beds, 64 percent of 15,700 ward beds, and 53 percent of 3,400 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use nationwide.

In Metro Manila, 74 percent of 1,500 intensive care unit beds, 48 percent of 4,800 isolation beds, 61 percent of 4,400 ward beds, and 56 percent of 1,100 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are being used.

The DOH said it is in constant coordination with the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) to resolve technical issues with COVIDKaya.

“DOH will then again issue necessary public advisories should there be delayed in issuance of the case bulletin in the next days,” it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency