﻿PH logs over 40K new Covid-19 recoveries

With 41,205 new recovered cases reported on Sunday, the country’s overall tally of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recoveries climbed to 646,100.

Latest data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed the figure is equivalent to an 81.3-percent recovery rate among those who contracted the disease nationwide.

The agency also logged 11,028 new infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 135,526 and the country’s total number of cases to 795,051.

Of the active cases, about 97.4 percent are mild, 1 percent are asymptomatic, 0.6 percent are severe, 0.36 are moderate, and 0.6 percent are in critical condition.

The DOH recorded only two new deaths, pushing the death toll to 13,425.

According to a DOH data on April 3, about 22.7 percent of 26,624 who were tested turned out positive for the disease.

“Some 20 duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, eight were recovered cases. Moreover, two cases that were previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

Five laboratories were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System on April 3, 2021.

Currently, 60 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds, 46 percent of 13,500 isolation beds, and 50 percent of 6,000 ward beds dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are utilized.

About 42 percent of 2,000 ventilators are also utilized by patients with Covid-19.

The agency reminded the public to stay at home and those experiencing Covid-19 symptoms to immediately isolate and contact the Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams.

Source: Philippines News Agency