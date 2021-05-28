﻿PH logs over 3K new Covid-19 recoveries

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported 3,017 new recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the country’s total to 1,134,818 or 93.9 percent of all infections.

In its daily Covid-19 bulletin, the DOH also reported 8,748 new infections, with the country’s active cases now at 53,770 or 4.4 percent of a total of 1,209,154 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Of the active cases, 93.2 percent are exhibiting mild symptoms, followed by the asymptomatic at 2.2 percent, those with severe symptoms at 1.8 percent, those in critical condition at 1.4 percent, and those with moderate symptoms at 1.30 percent.

It reported 187 new deaths, bringing the country’s total casualties against Covid-19 at 20,566 or 1.70 percent of all infections.

Based on data gathered on Wednesday, 49,162 tests for Covid-19 were administered with 12.8 percent returning positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, health care facilities in the National Capital Region (NCR) continue to have ample room, with its 700 beds in intensive care units (ICU) at 57 percent occupancy, 3,800 isolation beds at 41 percent occupancy, 2,200 ward beds at 30 percent occupancy, and 800 ventilators at 38 percent utilization.

For the rest of the country, there are 1,900 ICU beds at 59 percent occupancy, 13,600 isolation beds at 46 percent occupancy, 6,000 ward beds at 48 percent occupancy, and 2,000 ventilators at 37 percent utilization.

Source: Philippines News Agency