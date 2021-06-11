﻿PH logs over 3K new Covid-19 recoveries

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported 3,190 new recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In its latest Covid-19 bulletin, the agency said this brought the country’s recovery tally to 1,216,497 or 93.6 percent of the total 1,300,349 infections since the pandemic started last year.

Another 6,686 new cases were also reported, raising the country’s active cases to 61,345 or 4.7 percent of all infections.

Of these active cases, it said most were exhibiting mild symptoms at 91.6 percent, followed by the asymptomatic at 4.3 percent, those with severe symptoms at 1.7 percent, those in critical condition at 1.2 percent, and those with moderate symptoms at 1.15 percent.

Based on data gathered on Wednesday, a total of 49,371 tests for Covid-19 were administered with a positivity rate of 13.3 percent.

Some 196 additional deaths were also reported, with the country’s total casualties due to Covid-19 at 22,507 or 1.73 percent of all infections.

Meanwhile, many health care facilities in the National Capital Region (NCR) remain available, with the region’s 1,200 beds at intensive care units (ICU) at 50 percent occupancy, 4,800 isolation beds at 36 percent occupancy, 3,600 ward beds at 33 percent occupancy, and 32 percent of 1,000 ventilators are in use.

In the whole country, there are 3,500 ICU beds at 58 percent occupancy, 19,200 isolation beds at 48 percent occupancy, 12,200 ward beds at 47 percent occupancy, and 2,700 ventilators at 35 percent utilization

Source: Philippines News Agency