﻿PH logs over 11K Covid-19 recoveries on Sunday

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday logged 11,430 new recovered cases, bringing the overall tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recoveries nationwide to 361,638.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the DOH also reported 2,442 new confirmed cases and 54 new deaths.

These figures bring the total number of active cases to 27,218 and the death toll to 7,539.

Of the active cases, about 82 percent are mild, 9.6 percent are asymptomatic, 3.1 percent are severe, and 5.4 percent are in critical condition.

Rizal topped the list of places with the most number of newly-confirmed cases at 138.

It is followed by the city of Manila with 131, Benguet with 130, Batangas with 113, and Bulacan with 112 infections.

A DOH data on Nov. 7 showed that 2,079 or 9.4 percent of 22,104 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

The DOH also reported it has 21,300-bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19. Available are 57 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds, 60 percent of 13,500 isolation beds and 68 percent of 5,900 ward beds.

About 79 percent of 2,000 ventilators are available for Covid-19 patients’ use.

Source: Philippines News Agency