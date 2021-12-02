﻿PH logs nearly 98% Covid-19 recovery rate

The country’s total number of recovered coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases has reached 2,768,999 after 951 new recoveries were reported on Wednesday.

In its latest case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) noted that recoveries account for 97.7 percent of the total case count which has reached 2,833,038 since the start of the pandemic last year.

Meanwhile, some 500 new infections brought the total number of active cases nationwide to 15,327 — lower than Tuesday’s 15,800 active infections.

Wednesday’s new infections, however, are slightly higher than Tuesday’s 425 – the lowest single-day tally of new infections this year.

About 756 of these active cases are asymptomatic, 7,183 are mild, 1,067 are critical, 2,489 are severe, and 3,832 are moderate.

Some 167 new deaths were reported which brought the country’s Covid-19 fatalities to 48,712.

According to DOH data on November 29, about 2.1 percent of 30,841 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

“About nine duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, eight are recoveries. Also, there were 187 cases that have tested negative and have been removed from the total case count as 186 of these are recoveries,” it said. “Moreover, 147 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation”.

Two laboratories were not operational on Nov. 29 and three laboratories were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

The DOH noted the five laboratories contribute, on average, 1.5 percent of samples tested, and 1 percent of positive individuals based on data in the last 14 days.

To date, 27 percent of 3,700 intensive care unit beds, 26 percent of 19,800 isolation beds, 15 percent of 13,100 ward beds, and 15 percent of 3,100 ventilators are utilized by patients with Covid-19 nationwide.

Meanwhile, 28 percent of 1,300 intensive care unit beds, 22 percent of 4,600 isolation beds, 20 percent of 3,900 ward beds, and 16 percent of 1,000 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use in the National Capital Region.

QC, Manila cases on downtrend

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Manila and Quezon City significantly declined in the past month.

The city government of Manila reported only 11 new infections on Wednesday, bringing the active cases to 122 or nearly 23 percent lower compared to 452 recorded on November 1.

Manila has recorded only one death on Wednesday with its death toll at 1,722 and recoveries at 88,477.

Quezon City’s active cases also significantly dropped from 2,341 on November 3 to only 605 active cases on Wednesday.

The city’s recovery is now at 98.76 percent or a total of 177,494 recoveries and death toll is at 1,615.

Source: Philippines News Agency