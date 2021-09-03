﻿PH logs nearly 18K new Covid-19 recoveries

MANILA – The country’s total number of recovered coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases has reached 1,777,693 after 17,922 new recoveries were reported on Sunday.

In its latest case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) noted that recoveries account for 91 percent of the total case count which has reached 1,791,003 since the start of the pandemic last year.

Meanwhile, 18,528 new infections brought the total number of active cases nationwide to 143,221.

About 95.3 percent of these active cases are mild, 2 percent are asymptomatic, 0.6 percent are critical, 1.1 percent are severe, and 1 percent are moderate.

Some 101 new deaths were also reported, pushing the country’s total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 33,109.

According to DOH data on Aug. 27, about 27.9 percent of 66,225 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

“About 285 duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, 204 are recoveries. Moreover, 38 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” it added.

All laboratories were operational Aug. 27 while seven laboratories were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

The DOH noted the seven non-reporting laboratories contribute, on average, 2.7 percent of samples tested, and 2.1 percent of positive individuals based on data in the last 14 days.

To date, 71 percent of 4,100 intensive care unit beds, 64 percent of 20,300 isolation beds, 70 percent of 14,800 ward beds, and 55 percent of 3,100 ventilators are utilized by patients with Covid-19 nationwide.

Meanwhile, 66 percent of 1,400 intensive care unit beds, 63 percent of 4,700 isolation beds, 73 percent of 4,200 ward beds, and 59 percent of 1,100 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use in the National Capital Region. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency