﻿PH logs 6K Covid-19 recoveries, tally hits 1,583,161

The nation’s overall tally of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients who have beaten the disease reached 1,583,161 as 6,090 new recoveries were recorded Thursday.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the figure is equivalent to a 93.1-percent recovery rate from a total of 1,667,714 infections since the start of the pandemic last year.

The DOH also tallied 12,439 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 87,663 or 5.2 percent of all cases.

Of the active cases, 95.3 percent are mild, 1.2 percent are asymptomatic, 1.5 percent are severe, 1.08 percent are moderate, and 0.9 percent are in critical condition.

Also logged were 165 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 29,539 or 1.74 percent of the total cases.

The DOH said 116 duplicates were removed from the total case count as 108 of those were actually recoveries.

Meanwhile, three cases previously tagged as recoveries have been validated to be active cases and 85 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

According to DOH data on August 10, about 22.5 percent of 57,016 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

All laboratories were operational on August 10 while two laboratories were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

Based on data in the last 14 days, the 10 non-reporting labs contribute, on average, 0.2 percent of samples tested and 0.1 percent of positive individuals.

To date, 69 percent of 3,800 intensive care unit beds, 57 percent of 20,200 isolation beds, 60 percent of 13,300 ward beds, and 49 percent of 3,000 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use nationwide.

In Metro Manila, 68 percent of 1,200 intensive care unit beds, 59 percent of 4,700 isolation beds, 62 percent of 3,800 ward beds, and 52 percent of 1,000 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are being used.

Source: Philippines News Agency