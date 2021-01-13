﻿PH logs 44 new Covid-19 recoveries, 1.5K new infections

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 44 new recoveries, which pushed the overall tally of recovered cases from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) to 458,172, or 93.3 percent of those who tested positive for the virus.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the DOH also reported 1,524 new confirmed cases and 139 new deaths, bringing the overall tally of active cases to 23,532 and the death toll to 9,554.

The department said of the active cases, about 85.1 percent were mild, 5.5 percent were asymptomatic, 3.2 percent were severe, 0.54 percent were moderate, and 5.7 percent were in critical condition.

“There were two duplicates that were removed from the total case count, and of these, one death has been removed. Moreover, 78 cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths,” it added.

Davao City topped the list of places that logged the highest number of new cases with 137 infections.

It was followed by Quezon City with 109; Rizal with 92; Davao del Norte with 53; and Cebu City with 51.

DOH data on January 11 showed that 1,318 or 6.9 percent of 19,079 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

“Six labs were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Data Repository System on January 5, 2021,” it said.

Some 25,800 beds are dedicated to patients with Covid-19. Available are 59 percent of 2,100 intensive care unit beds, 63 percent of 16,000 isolation beds, and 74 percent of 7,700 ward beds.

About 79 percent of 2,000 ventilators are available for Covid-19 patients’ use.

The DOH reminded the public to prioritize their health by exercising at least 30 minutes daily.

It also reiterated the importance of observing minimum public health standards – the proper wearing of face masks and full-coverage face shields, physical distancing, and not staying outdoors for a long period.

Source: Philippines News agency