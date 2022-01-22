﻿PH logs 32.7K new Covid-19 cases, 16.3K recoveries

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported 32,744 new Covid-19 infections, higher than Thursday’s 31,173, and 16,385 new recoveries.

In its daily Covid-19 bulletin, the DOH said the new cases bring active cases to 291,618 or 8.7 percent of all known infections nationwide.

Of these active cases, it said most have mild symptoms at 277,833, followed by the asymptomatic at 9,015, those with moderate symptoms at 2,979, those with severe symptoms at 1,487, and those in critical condition at 304.

The country’s total recovery is 3,012,156 or 89.7 percent of all recorded cases.

There were 156 new Covid-19-related deaths, with the country’s total at 53,309 or 1.59 percent of all Covid-19 cases.

Based on the latest testing data, there were 75,335 Covid-19 tests administered on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 44 percent.

Meanwhile, a moderate amount of healthcare facilities is currently occupied, with the country’s 3,900 beds at intensive care units (ICU) at 51 percent occupancy, 20,400 isolation beds at 52 percent occupancy, 14,700 ward beds at 54 percent occupancy, and 24 percent of 3,100 ventilators are in use.

In the National Capital Region, there are 1,300 beds at ICUs at 49 percent occupancy, 4,900 isolation beds at 48 percent occupancy, 4,600 ward beds at 56 percent occupancy, and 27 percent of 1,000 ventilators are currently in use. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency