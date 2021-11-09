﻿PH logs 3.9K new survivors; recovery tally climbs to 2,725,257

The nation’s total number of recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) rose further to 2,725,257 after 3,901 more were reported on Sunday.

In its latest case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) noted that recoveries account for 97.2 percent of the total case count which has reached 2,803,213 since the start of the pandemic in March last year.

Meanwhile, 2,605 new infections brought the total number of active cases nationwide to 33,526.

About 66 percent of the active cases are mild, 5.7 percent are asymptomatic, 3.8 percent critical, 9 percent are severe, and 15.41 percent are moderate.

A total of 191 new deaths were reported which brought the country’s Covid-19 fatalities to 44,430 or 1.58 percent of the overall caseload.

According to DOH data on Nov. 5, about 5.2 percent of 48,450 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

“About 13 duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, nine are recoveries. Moreover, 151 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” it added.

All laboratories were operational that day while two others were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

The DOH noted the two non-reporting laboratories contribute, on average, 0.5 percent of samples tested, and 0.5 percent of positive individuals based on data in the last 14 days.

Department of Health data as of 4 p.m., Nov. 7, 2021 (Courtesy of DOH)

To date, 42 percent of 4,000 intensive care unit beds, 31 percent of 20,700 isolation beds, 25 percent of 14,100 ward beds, and 25 percent of 3,500 ventilators are utilized by patients with Covid-19 nationwide.

In use in the National Capital Region are 38 percent of 1,400 intensive care unit beds, 28 percent of 4,900 isolation beds, 26 percent of 4,000 ward beds, and 24 percent of 1,000 ventilators.

Source: Philippines News Agency