﻿PH logs 153 new Covid-19 recoveries; tally now 348,967

The total number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recoveries nationwide has reached 348,967 with 153 new recovered cases reported on Tuesday.

In its latest case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) also reported 1,772 new confirmed cases, pushing the overall tally of active cases to 30,876.

Of the active cases, about 82.5 percent are mild, 10 percent are asymptomatic, 2.7 percent are severe, and 4.8 percent are in critical condition.

The majority of the newly announced cases are from Pampanga with 154, Quezon City with 115, Laguna with 83, Baguio City with 70, and the City of Manila with 69 infections.

It added that there are 49 deaths logged Wednesday, which brought the death toll to 7,318.

A DOH data as of November 2 showed that 1,016 or 7.2 percent of the 14,019 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

DOH added that it has 21,300 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Available are about 55 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds; 60 percent of 13,500 isolation beds; and 67 percent of 5,900 ward beds.

It added that around 78 percent of 2,200 ventilators are in use.

Source: Philippines News Agency