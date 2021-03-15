﻿PH logs 13,371 new Covid-19 recoveries

Additional 13,371 patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), pushing the country’s overall recoveries to 560,512 on Sunday.

In its latest case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said the total recoveries represent 90.2 percent of those who tested positive for the virus but have so far beaten the illness.

The agency also reported 4,899 new confirmed cases and 63 new deaths.

These figures brought the overall tally of active cases to 48,157 and the death toll to 12,829.

The DOH said about 91.8 percent of the active cases are mild, 4.2 percent are asymptomatic, 1.6 percent are severe, 0.80 percent are moderate, and 1.6 percent are in critical condition.

“There were 12 duplicates removed from the total case count as these were nine recovered cases. Moreover, 16 cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” it added.

Currently, there are 21,400 beds dedicated to patients with Covid-19. Available are 55 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds, 62 percent of 13,500 isolation beds, and 71 percent of 6,000 ward beds.

About 74 percent of 2,100 ventilators are available for Covid-19 patients’ use.

The agency also urged the public to continue observing the minimum health standards, especially when going outdoors — the proper wearing of face masks and face shields, avoiding cramped places where physical distancing is impossible, and avoiding staying outside for a long period.

Source: Philippines News Agency